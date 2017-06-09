 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise touches down in Queenstown ahead of Mission Impossible 6 filming

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Queenstown is once again playing host to Hollywood royalty with A-Lister Tom Cruise flying into town.

The A-Lister was last in New Zealand in 2002 when he filmed The Last Samurai in Taranaki.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cruise who arrived direct from Fiji in a private jet at 9am today is understood to be in town for filming of the blockbuster Mission Impossible 6.

Cruise who was last in the country for the filming of the Last Sumurai in Taranaki in 2002 was quickly whisked away in a waiting Range Rover.

There's already plenty of action on the set for the movie, which is being filmed up the remote Rees Valley , just north of Glenorchy.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

02:27
2
That would spell catastrophe for the reigning Conservative Party and Prime Minster Theresa May.

LIVE: Huge blow for Theresa May as hung Parliament for the UK confirmed

00:30
3
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

America's Cup Recap: Peter Burling master class sees Team NZ secure place in Challenger series final

00:19
4
The wave was triggered by a killer storm which claimed eight lives in South Africa.

Video: Monster 12m wave crashes into cars after breaching defences in Cape Town

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.


02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ