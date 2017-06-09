Watch: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise touches down in Queenstown ahead of Mission Impossible 6 filming

Queenstown is once again playing host to Hollywood royalty with A-Lister Tom Cruise flying into town.

Cruise who arrived direct from Fiji in a private jet at 9am today is understood to be in town for filming of the blockbuster Mission Impossible 6.

Cruise who was last in the country for the filming of the Last Sumurai in Taranaki in 2002 was quickly whisked away in a waiting Range Rover.