Hilary Barry has been hobbling around on crutches and a nifty knee scooter for the past few weeks with a broken ankle.

The Seven Sharp host has put on a brave face, but it has been getting her down, so the show's crew organised a bit of a makeover yesterday.

Co-host Jeremy Wells says it wasn't easy. He had to sign a lot of forms, but they pooled the full resources of the TVNZ styling department.