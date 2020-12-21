TODAY |

Watch as HMNZS Te Kaha's crew perform stirring haka for whānau after ending tour in time for Christmas

Crew from HMNZS Te Haka performed a stirring haka for whānau yesterday after docking at Auckland's Devonport Naval Base after months at sea.

Hundreds lined the shore to welcome home the 140 crew, who have effectively been in lockdown conditions since June. Source: 1 NEWS

Hundreds lined the wharf to welcome the 140-strong contingent, who had been in effective isolation since the middle of the year.

Some crew had been away from home for over a year. Te Kaha had been in Canada getting systems upgraded.

After delivering a 27-gun salute, crew performed a haka before welcoming family aboard.

First on ship was the family of Commanding Officer Brock Symmons, including wee daughter Maggie, who was born while dad was at sea.

