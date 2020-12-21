Watch as HMNZS Te Kaha's crew perform stirring haka for whānau after ending tour in time for Christmas

Crew from HMNZS Te Haka performed a stirring haka for whānau yesterday after docking at Auckland's Devonport Naval Base after months at sea.
Hundreds lined the wharf to welcome the 140-strong contingent, who had been in effective isolation since the middle of the year.
Some crew had been away from home for over a year. Te Kaha had been in Canada getting systems upgraded.
After delivering a 27-gun salute, crew performed a haka before welcoming family aboard.
First on ship was the family of Commanding Officer Brock Symmons, including wee daughter Maggie, who was born while dad was at sea.