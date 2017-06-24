 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: 'Here's our #tutiramai shuffle' - NZ Army gets behind All Blacks by chanting classic Kiwi song ahead of Lions test

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A group of troops from the New Zealand Army have shown off their marching and haka skills while chanting the classic Kiwi song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi in support of the All Blacks. 

A group of troops from the New Zealand Army chant the classic Kiwi song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi while marching in formation.
Source: New Zealand Army / Twitter

The video was posted to the New Zealand Army Twitter account yesterday. 

The official All Blacks account commented on the tweet saying, "Looking sharp team! Thanks for your support! #TutiraMai."

New Zealand Rugby introduced the Tutira Mai Team All Blacks Campaign at the start of the Lions tour, hoping fans attending the games will stand together to sing and chant the lyrics of the song. 

In a statement they said they chose the song as most Kiwis know the song and will already be able to sing along.

Earlier this month, New Zealand Rugby released a video that included famous Kiwis such as Valerie Adams, King Kapisi, Kieran Reid and Keven Mealamu.

Originally written by Reverend Wiremu Huata (Chaplain in 28th Maori Battalion and Captain of the Maori Battalion Rugby team), the song's lyrics translate to "Stand together people. All of us. Line up in rows people. All of us. All of us. Seek after knowledge and love of other. Everyone. Think as one. Act as one. All of us. All of us."

The All Blacks face the Lions tonight at Auckland's Eden Park.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Defence

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The woman who filmed the incident claims the man was collecting his free dinner before the police officer pushed him into a power pole.

Video: 'Shut the f*** up' - homeless Sydney man allegedly pushed into power pole by aggressive cop

00:20
2
Samoa went down 19-17 to Wales in Apia, but Fotuali'I gave the home fans plenty to cheer about.

Former Crusaders half Kahn Fotuali'i sends Samoan fans into raptures, setting up two excellent tries against Wales

00:30
3
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


00:21
4
The NZ team looked in good spirits as they prepare for tomorrow's America's Cup showdown against Oracle.

Video: Team NZ's foil trimmer Blair Tuke all smiles, gives thumbs up after training session on the Great Sound

5

Police seek two people over alleged deliberate poisoning at a Kerikeri kiwifruit orchard

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ