Watch: 'Here's our #tutiramai shuffle' - NZ Army gets behind All Blacks by chanting classic Kiwi song ahead of Lions test

A group of troops from the New Zealand Army have shown off their marching and haka skills while chanting the classic Kiwi song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi in support of the All Blacks.

The video was posted to the New Zealand Army Twitter account yesterday.

The official All Blacks account commented on the tweet saying, "Looking sharp team! Thanks for your support! #TutiraMai."

New Zealand Rugby introduced the Tutira Mai Team All Blacks Campaign at the start of the Lions tour, hoping fans attending the games will stand together to sing and chant the lyrics of the song.

In a statement they said they chose the song as most Kiwis know the song and will already be able to sing along.

Earlier this month, New Zealand Rugby released a video that included famous Kiwis such as Valerie Adams, King Kapisi, Kieran Reid and Keven Mealamu.

Originally written by Reverend Wiremu Huata (Chaplain in 28th Maori Battalion and Captain of the Maori Battalion Rugby team), the song's lyrics translate to "Stand together people. All of us. Line up in rows people. All of us. All of us. Seek after knowledge and love of other. Everyone. Think as one. Act as one. All of us. All of us."