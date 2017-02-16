 

Watch: Helicopter with monsoon bucket races to douse fire as Port Hills fire creeps incredible close the house

Frantic efforts are underway to stop flames reaching houses on Christchurch’s Worsley Spur.
Frantic efforts are underway to stop flames reaching houses on Christchurch's Worsley Spur.

LIVE: Christchurch blazes raging on three fronts as fire fighters continue to try and stop more houses being destroyed

Live stream: Breakfast

1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


Frantic efforts are underway to stop flames reaching houses on Christchurch's Worsley Spur.

Watch: Helicopter with monsoon bucket races to douse fire as Port Hills fire creeps incredible close the house

The progress is believed to have slowed down for the time being because the wind has died down.

Video: Map shows how huge Port Hills fire has moved towards the city

Live stream: Breakfast

Special from Christchurch as the Port Hills fire spreads devastation.

Shelley McMurtrie lives close to Dyers Pass Road, where the fires are still burning a significant area near power pylons.

Live Stream: Port Hills fire disaster Breakfast special

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame host today's Christchurch fire disaster special edition

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

Frantic efforts are underway to stop flames reaching houses on Christchurch's Worsley Spur.

LIVE: Christchurch blazes raging on three fronts as fire fighters continue to try and stop more houses being destroyed

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.


 
