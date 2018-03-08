 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Helicopter footage shows hills in Ruapehu District heavily scarred after severe rain

share

Source:

NZN

New footage filmed from a helicopter has revealed scarred hills in the Ruapehu District, as supplies have been flown in for about 120 people at Blue Duck Lodge, cut off because of the heavy rain that has hit parts of the North Island.

The video was shot over Blue Duck Station.
Source: Blue Duck Station

Ruapehu emergency management officer Nick Watson says Civil Defence has been in contact with the lodge owners and organised for food to be dropped in by helicopter this afternoon.

"They advise that everyone is warm, safe and happy for tonight, with enough supplies for tonight and into tomorrow," he said.

"We will be watching the weather situation overnight and making a decision on evacuations in the morning."

In other parts of Ruapehu, State Highway 43 remains closed with multiple slips between Haeo and Tahora on the Forgotten World Highway.

The heavy rain overnight through today caused significant flash flooding in Hawke's Bay, with more than 300mm reported in one area.

However, the situation has eased this afternoon.

Hastings District Council says the rain is expected to continue through until tomorrow morning, but spread over a longer period of time.

Residents who self-evacuated have been told they can return home, but those in the Esk River catchment area have been asked to remain prepared to leave at short notice if the situation changes.

The Napier-to-Taupo road, part of SH5, has been reopened after earlier being closed by the weather.

However, the NZ Transport Agency says people should take extra care and delays can be expected, with some sections down to one lane.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:20
2
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:29
4
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

00:18
5
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:28
The video was shot over Blue Duck Station.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows hills in Ruapehu District heavily scarred after severe rain

Supplies have been sent in by helicopter for guests cut off in a lodge.

01:12
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

The cyclone is currently gaining strength near New Caledonia before tracking south.

02:29
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

01:28
Paula Tesoriero’s submission for the euthanasia policy questioned the broadness between people with a disability and those with a terminal illness.

ACT's David Seymour defends End of Life Choice Bill after Disability Commissioner's criticism

According to Mr Seymour the Commissioner fears "that somebody with a disability might be somehow euthanised." But Mr Seymour says, "that's impossible".

00:46
The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.

'Wall of water coming from above us' – Napier campground owner tells of devastating flood

The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 