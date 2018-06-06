 

Watch: Helicopter footage shows aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay that led to family being airlifted off rooftop

Confronting helicopter footage taken has revealed the devastating extent of flooding in Tolaga Bay, north of Gisborne, after a deluge of rain early Monday morning.

A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around a house that required a family to be airlifted to safety from their roof during the floods. 

The flooding caused 61 bridges in the Tolaga Bay catchment to shut, as authorities were on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden Tolaga.

A mass of logging debris left strewn over properties, roads and in rivers from flash flooding may also lead to logging companies operating in the area to be investigated.

Local residents say they've been warning for years about the mismanagement of forestry slash. The residents say they were lucky to escape unharmed as a torrent of debris blasted through properties.

The Broadlands Farm on the Tolaga Bay flats, north of Gisborne, was one of many flooded by torrential rain today.
The slash caused widespread damage along the East Coast during the weekend's storm when it clogged up the Waiomoko river - flowing into paddocks and onto roads.

The debris was likely to have come from two logging companies in the area and an investigation would be launched, Gisborne District Council Environmental Services director Nick Zaman said.

