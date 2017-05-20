Watch: Heavy snow falls in Dunedin hill suburb forming beautiful, eerie white landscape

Dunedin has been blanketed in heavy snow this morning and it's expected to keep falling until at least midday.

1 NEWS captured footage of Halfway Bush Rd in the hills above the city covered in snow.

MetService have issued a severe weather warning saying "heavy snow is expected until around midday when a further 3 to 5cm of snow may accumulate above 400 metres in southern Otago and the Southland hills."

A heavy snow warning has also been issued for southern parts of the Southern Lakes and Central Otago (from about the Crown Range southwards), Dunedin, Southland and Clutha.

Snow has also fallen in Clutha and Queenstown, causing flight disruptions at the airport.