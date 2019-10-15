Watch: Heavy rain pelts Coromandel and Thames regions, causing flooding

Heavy rain has caused flooding in several parts of the Coromandel and Thames today.

People in the area have been advised to delay travel, with several road closures in the region, including State Highway 25 which was closed for a time.

Flooding on Goldfields Road in Manaia. Source: Karlene Moses

Flooding has since receded enough to reopen the highway in Manaia, as well as south of Whitianga and Kauaeranga Bridge but with cautions in place.

Meanwhile Hikuai Road and Kauaeranga Valley Road remain closed.

There are also power outages in Thames Coast, Te Mata and Hikuai.

Thames resident Helen Dissel said a Department of Conservation ute had to be abandoned due to flooding. Source: Helen Dissel

Thames Resident Helen Dissel Well told 1 NEWS she saw a Department of Conservation ute abandoned in the rising waters.

"Where we are is fine because we are up higher, but I'd say further into the valley there could be concerns for properties."

She said when the rain stops though the water had been subsiding fast.