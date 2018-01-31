Watch: 'This is heaven' - Irishman relishes 30 degrees at Dunedin beach, leaving snow, rain and gales at home

Among people basking in temperatures in the thirties at Dunedin's St Clair Beach today is an Irishman who says it's "heaven" compared to the snow, rain and gales he left behind at home a few weeks ago.

People have taken to the water, many with surf boards, as the southern city scorches in 33 degrees this afternoon, and it's tipped to reach 34.

1 NEWS caught up with the man visiting the area from Ireland on the beachfront promenade.

"When I left it was snowing, raining, high winds and everything. This is heaven!" he told our reporter.

The man explained he's in Dunedin for his third visit to see his brother who came out here about 60 years ago, met a young woman, "married and never came back, only for a couple of holidays".

"I've had it lucky this time. I think this is an exceptional summer isn't it?

Asked did he bring plenty of beach clothes, he showed the togs he was carrying and said he goes for a "wee dip in the pool to cool down" every morning.

With three more weeks holiday ahead of him he said, "If the weather keeps up it'll be lovely. Our warmest day in summer would never been anything like that heat, even on a good summer at home."