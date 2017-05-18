 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Heart-rending waiata rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds have turned out to farewell an Auckland woman who undertook a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment behind bars.

Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.
Source: Facebook / Vicki Letele

Vicki Letele, 36, passed away on Tuesday, just over six months after being released from prison with terminal cancer.

She made national headlines in November, when a public campaign, led by brother David, forced the government to release her from jail on compassionate grounds, after Corrections had opposed an earlier application for compassionate leave.

Vicki called David Letele's health work with South Aucklanders his "ministry".
Source: facebook / brownbutterbean

The mum of three had been serving a three year jail term for mortgage fraud.

At last night's service she was remembered as an inspirational and fun-loving figure.

Video posted online shows her coffin being brought into the Papatoetoe Seventh-day Adventist Community church by her family, to a moving waiata.

Fitness guru David Letele later paid tribute to his sister by getting everyone in the church to do 36 seconds of "froggies".

He told those gathered his sister had regarded his fitness and health work with South Aucklanders as his "ministry", inspiring him to continue that work.

Earlier this week

The terminally ill former prisoner who undertook a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment for those behind bars lost her cancer battle this week.
Source: Facebook / Vicki Letele

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.

Watch: Heart-rending waiata rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

00:15
2
Police in Pasco, Florida, are hunting the driver who hit 14-year-old Johnny Walsh Jr.

Graphic warning: Out-of-control 4WD mows down bike-riding teen on quiet suburban US street

00:27
3
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

00:30
4
Ben Ikin had some touching words for the NRL superstar after it was revealed he is battling mental health issues.

League star Greg Inglis checks himself into mental health clinic as ongoing battle with depression revealed

02:50
5
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Overnight flooding as heavy rain hits the country


01:08
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


00:33
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ