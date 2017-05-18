 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Heart-rending karanga rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds have turned out to farewell an Auckland woman who undertook a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment behind bars.

Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.
Source: Facebook / Vicki Letele

Vicki Letele, 36, passed away on Tuesday, just over six months after being released from prison with terminal cancer.

She made national headlines in November, when a public campaign, led by brother David, forced the government to release her from jail on compassionate grounds, after Corrections had opposed an earlier application for compassionate leave.

Vicki called David Letele's health work with South Aucklanders his "ministry".
Source: Facebook / brownbutterbean

The mum of three had been serving a three year jail term for mortgage fraud.

At last night's service she was remembered as an inspirational and fun-loving figure.

Video posted online shows her coffin being brought into the Papatoetoe Seventh-day Adventist Community church by her family, to a moving Karanga.

Fitness guru David Letele later paid tribute to his sister by getting everyone in the church to do 36 seconds of "froggies".

He told those gathered his sister had regarded his fitness and health work with South Aucklanders as his "ministry", inspiring him to continue that work.

Earlier this week

The terminally ill former prisoner who undertook a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment for those behind bars lost her cancer battle this week.
Source: Facebook / Vicki Letele

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.

Watch: Heart-rending karanga rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:43
3
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

4
Team New Zealand boat damage.

Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

00:19
5
The 230kg bomb was left undisturbed for decades in Birmingham until it was found this week.

Boom! German bomb from World War Two found on construction site in English city is detonated

00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

01:08
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ