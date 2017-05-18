Watch: Heart-rending karanga rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

Hundreds have turned out to farewell an Auckland woman who undertook a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment behind bars.

Vicki Letele, 36, passed away on Tuesday, just over six months after being released from prison with terminal cancer.

She made national headlines in November, when a public campaign, led by brother David, forced the government to release her from jail on compassionate grounds, after Corrections had opposed an earlier application for compassionate leave.

The mum of three had been serving a three year jail term for mortgage fraud.

At last night's service she was remembered as an inspirational and fun-loving figure.

Video posted online shows her coffin being brought into the Papatoetoe Seventh-day Adventist Community church by her family, to a moving Karanga.

Fitness guru David Letele later paid tribute to his sister by getting everyone in the church to do 36 seconds of "froggies".

He told those gathered his sister had regarded his fitness and health work with South Aucklanders as his "ministry", inspiring him to continue that work.