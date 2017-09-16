Watch: 'He looks like his breath would really smell' - Bill English and range of politicians read out mean tweets

Bill English was driven to take a whiff of his breath after he read out a mean tweet that stated "he looks like his breath would really smell" in a video that features a range of politicians.

The University of Auckland's Public Policy Club produced the "NZ Politicians Read Mean Tweets" video which includes appearances from National's Nikki Kaye, ACT's David Seymour, TOP's Gareth Morgan and former United Future leader Peter Dunne.

The club presented each mean tweet to the politicians they were directed at to read aloud.

"My wife watching Bill English on TV: 'He looks like his breath would really smell'", Bill English said and continued to raise his hand to his mouth and check.

"No it's OK, no one's complained."

David Seymour read, "Why does David Seymour look like he just s*** himself in every photo?" and stated that the tweet was mean.

"Nikki Kaye's words are as fake and tacky as her hair colour," the National candidate says and processed to give a shout out to "the girl's at Servilles in Ponsonby who do an amazing job."

The Co-President of the UoA Public Policy Club, Luke Sweeney told 1 NEWS the team wanted to create a video that would "liven up the election."

We wanted to produce something that might liven up the election for people who found it boring or who were otherwise apathetic," Mr Sweeney said.

"We settled on the idea of a 'Mean Tweets' video as we'd seen some really funny ones overseas, and the rest is history!"

He said the team started the process of creating the video in July by contacting politicians and those who accepted, were sent mean tweets to read out.

Mr Sweeney said besides getting people interested in the election, the UoA Public Policy Club hopes to "get people thinking about what they post online."

"It’s important to remember that politicians are people too, and they do actually read the things written about them on social media – even if it seems like they’re unaffected by it.