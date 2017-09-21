 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: 'He expects to be respected' - former NZ PM's advice to English if he's forced to work with Peters

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former National prime minister Jim Bolger has offered some words of wisdom to Bill English, on how to deal with Winston Peters if a National-NZ First coalition is needed after the election this Saturday. 

Despite Mr Bolger expecting National "will have a good result", he said a win is "never in the bag until the votes are counted".
Source: 1 NEWS

The 82-year-old former prime minister, nicknamed 'The Great Helmsman', led the country from 1990 until 1997 when Jenny Shipley led a successful coup against him. 

When asked today in Kapiti how he thought National Party leader Bill English was doing in the election campaign, Mr Bolger said: "Bill's going very well. Bill English is Bill English".

"Everyone knows who he is, he's very sound, he's got a very strong intellect, he's got very strong values. I think he'll do a very good job."

However on the topic of a possible coalition with NZ First, Mr Bolger said Mr Peters, "will need the respect that every political leader needs if they form, or go into discussions on a coalition".

Mr Bolger led the first New Zealand MMP coalition government with National and NZ First in 1996, coincidentally after sacking Mr Peters from National's Cabinet in 1991. 

"You've got to respect Winston's position. He's been in politics a long time and he expects to be respected for that." 

Mr Bolger thought National's "momentum" would give Mr English "a good result" on election day, but a win was "never in the bag until votes are counted". 

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Politics

Election

Wellington

Vote 17

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

2
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker says team would have 'comfortably' won All Blacks series if not for Gatland's over-training

3

Woman stole $1.6m from church to fund gambling habit

00:30
4
The flood made its way down a hydropower channel which was under construction after heavy rain upstream.

Raw: Catastrophic torrent of water crashes into Laos work camp after flash flooding


5
The Social Development Minister says a range of issues have been uncovered in beneficiary review.

MSD slammed over fake names on review decisions

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 