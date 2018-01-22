Watch: Hayley Holt 'very happy to be here' – as TVNZ1's Breakfast kicks off for 2018 in new studio

Source:
TVNZ1's Breakfast is back, and it's got a new look.
New host Halyley Holt joins Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua and Matty McLean on Breakfast this morning.
Holt says she's slight slightly nervous and "shaking a tiny bit" and is "very happy to be here".
TVNZ's new 17 metre-long screen, made up of 175 LED panels debuted on the show.
Crews have been working through summer to bring the screen out for Breakfast's first show.
TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs John Gillespie said the new screen was "a real leap forward with immersive graphics in a contemporary new studio setting".
