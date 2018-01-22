 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Hayley Holt 'very happy to be here' – as TVNZ1's Breakfast kicks off for 2018 in new studio

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ1's Breakfast is back, and it's got a new look. 

Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua, Matty McLean and Holt are back this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

New host Halyley Holt joins Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua and Matty McLean on Breakfast this morning. 

Holt says she's slight slightly nervous and "shaking a tiny bit" and is "very happy to be here".

TVNZ's new 17 metre-long screen, made up of 175 LED panels debuted on the show.

Crews have been working through summer to bring the screen out for Breakfast's first show. 

TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs John Gillespie said the new screen was "a real leap forward with immersive graphics in a contemporary new studio setting". 

Watch TVNZ1's Breakfast here. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:44
2
Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua, Matty McLean and Holt are back this year.

Watch: Hayley Holt 'very happy to be here' – as TVNZ1's Breakfast kicks off for 2018 in new studio

3

Live stream: Breakfast

4
Tourism Minister Paula Bennett announces a $178 million boost to tourism infrastructure in this month's budget. Image - Bennett

'I feel great about my decision and don't care what others think' - former deputy PM opens up about weight-loss surgery

01:34
5
The early morning fire ripped through the Wesley St home.

Video: Burnt house smoulders after double-fatal Dunedin fire

00:44
Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua, Matty McLean and Holt are back this year.

Watch: Hayley Holt 'very happy to be here' – as TVNZ1's Breakfast kicks off for 2018 in new studio

The Breakfast team are back.


NSW swelters through temperatures above 40 degrees as heatwave continues

There's no relief in sight as temperatures could be even hotter in some areas tomorrow.

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Man stabbed in second Auckland brawl had helped man hit by car night before

Police say this shows "how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 