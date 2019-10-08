Watch: Hawke's Bay group aims to fight male suicide with confronting and physical approach to mental health

A group of blokes in Hawke's Bay have taken a deeply confronting journey into manhood, as they aim to improve their mental health and battle the demon of suicide.

Around 40 tāne took part in a recent hike deep into the Putorino bush organised by Men's Medicine, an emotional experience designed to push men out of their comfort zones.

One of the organisers Watene Waenga said the group, which originated in Australia, wanted to try and heal the hurt and pain suffered by Kiwi men due to mental illness.

He was one of those who were affected.

"I grew up in Maraenui, Napier, which is well known for the gang world and life," he told TVNZ 1's Marae.

"I got brought up in a pretty violent world I guess and for me to ask other men to be vulnerable I have to be vulnerable myself. So I like to share that with my brothers, with the men that come on our walks to give them permission to open up and share their stuff."

The participants are encouraged to share deeply, tears flow, and love is shared.

One man said his first walk with the group was "pivotal" for him.

"When I first saw that, and one of my bros shared, gave me permission to share and be vulnerable," he said.

"So super emotional for me bro like balled my eyes out. I felt safe to cry in front of 40 men and all my life I’ve tried to be tough. You know this – tattoos to be tough but coming here, doing this, gives me permission to be vulnerable and be myself. Be soft, be emotional."