Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been a rough ride for Government, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says.

"The cogs of government have kept moving here but, with the big announcements that they have been having over the last few days trying to carry on like usual, but it hasn't been a good week for the government," Ms Mutch said.

"It's been messy between Labour and its coalition partner - things like Andrew Little having to back down on three strikes, Shane Jones lashing out at Fonterra, and the Prime Minister's had to manage all of that from afar."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday before going on maternity leave for six weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be made Acting Prime Minister while Ms Ardern is away.