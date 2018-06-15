 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been a rough ride for Government, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says.

The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The cogs of government have kept moving here but, with the big announcements that they have been having over the last few days trying to carry on like usual, but it hasn't been a good week for the government," Ms Mutch said.

"It's been messy between Labour and its coalition partner - things like Andrew Little having to back down on three strikes, Shane Jones lashing out at Fonterra, and the Prime Minister's had to manage all of that from afar."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday before going on maternity leave for six weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be made Acting Prime Minister while Ms Ardern is away.


Related

Politics

Wellington

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


01:25
4
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


03:22
5
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 