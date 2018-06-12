Watch: Hardy farmer wades through flood waters with two dogs during mission to save stranded sheep

Source:
As flooding hits the Gisborne region farmers are tending to livestock that are being caught out as water levels rise.
1 NEWS spoke with John Edwards who was filmed wading through waste deep water on a flooded road with his two dogs.
Mr Edwards had been going to the help of sheep stranded in floodwaters between Gisborne and Te Karaka.
"We were rescuing my bosses sheep," he said.
"They got trapped beside the river bank and we had to try and get them out. You try and save as many as you can."
