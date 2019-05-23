TODAY |

Watch: Hannah Tamaki talks abortion and which political party Coalition NZ could work with – ‘I'm pro-life’

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

Hannah Tamaki has given her views on abortion and which political party Coalition New Zealand could work with if elected into Parliament, during an interview with 1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford.

The discussion came moments after Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and his wife Hannah launched the political party at an Auckland event this afternoon.

Bradford opened the interview by asking what the party slogan "politics with teeth" entailed.

"Just because I am a woman doesn't mean you can't be strong and will be walked all over and sat down, if I have to I'll come back," Mrs Tamaki said.

"When I play with our great granddaughter and I'm acting like a tiger, that's what I'll be like a little tiger."

The Coalition New Zealand leader also explained the reason she is "pro-life" when it comes to the issue of abortion.

"I am pro-life and it's because I had a two-and-a-half-pound child in an incubator for the first two months of her life and how vulnerable and how little she was," Mrs Tamaki said.

When asked about possible deals with other parties, Mrs Tamaki ruled out entering into a coalition with Labour and said "we'll see" if approached by National.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Mr Tamaki made the announcement with his wife Hannah in Auckland today. Source: 1 NEWS

    Speaking in front of media at the party launch Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki said: "I believe that this Labour government is taking this country in the wrong direction our freedom values and culture is in danger because of the harmful policies coming from this Government.

    "We need to launch a party in this political climate, so today I believe you are going to see politics with teeth.

    "This is a party led by leaders, leadership is what's lacking right now. This party is desperately needed right now in this country.

    "This is a party more than just Christians in New Zealand will connect to."
     

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford sat down with Mrs Tamaki after the launch of her political party. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Politics
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      01:56
      Scott Robertson says his players have been supporting one another following the alleged scandals in South Africa.
      'We are good people' - Crusaders coach on players facing homophobic abuse allegations
      2
      New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
      Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
      3
      Katrina Grant during the Netball International Quad Series between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 23rd September 2018. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz
      Katrina Rore returns to Silver Ferns fold, named in NZ World Cup squad
      4
      TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says the Destiny Church leader could be a “political power”.
      Jessica Mutch McKay: Man Up programme could be driver behind Brian Tamaki's new political party plans
      5
      Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      02:16
      The 2015 crash killed seven people.

      Pilot in fatal Fox Glacier crash wasn't properly trained, investigation finds

      Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party

      Man in popes garment holding holy bible. Adobe RGB for better color reproduction.

      Abusive former Dunedin priest, Magnus Murray, defrocked by the Vatican
      Timothy Clements.

      Missing tramper found uninjured and 'in good spirits' after being missing for three days