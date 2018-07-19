 

Watch: Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

The husband and wife owners of a Hamilton dairy are considering returning to China after being robbed twice this year.

Bin Loiao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Bin Loiao activated a fog cannon security measure as he was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.

The robbers made off with cash and cigarettes, leaving Mr Loiao and his wife in fear, questioning whether they would remain in New Zealand after arriving 11 years ago.

After being robbed twice this year, 27-year-old Mr Loiao is weighing up his options, including installing a safety gate for further protection, or abandoning New Zealand for China.

Police say they were called to Peachgrove Road Foodmarket on the corner of Peachgrove Road and James Street, around 7:30pm.

Goods from the store could be seen spilled on the floor, with the cash drawer upside down.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police have confirmed three people entered the store armed with knives then fled in a vehicle with items, including cigarettes.

Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the scene after a fog cannon security system was set off during the robbery.

Video taken by 1 NEWS shows a thick blanket of fog in the store, products spilled on the floor and the cash register upside down.

Mr Loiao wasn't injured in the incident but is fearful of more robberies in the future.

Watch: Hamilton dairy owners held up at knifepoint consider returning to China after second robbery of the year - 'It's not safe'

