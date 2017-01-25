Watch: Half-naked man's luge joyride down Kaimai Ranges not illegal, say police - just 'very unwise'

Police have responded to an incident where a half-naked man rode a luge down the Kaimai Ranges in Bay of Plenty saying, while it isn't illegal to use a luge on a road, "it is very unwise".

A police spokesperson said the act was deemed unwise given the risk of significant injury to the driver if they collided with another vehicle.

While luges are allowed to be used on the road, police strongly advise people against doing so as there is a significant risk of serious injury.

The half-naked man was filmed casually riding a luge down a road in the Kaimai Ranges.

Travis Scott told Bay of Plenty Times he and some friends were mucking around with a cart yesterday afternoon but "got bored and wanted a challenge".

Video shows a shirtless Mr Scott, from Tauranga, travelling down the steep road yesterday as oncoming traffic passes him.

Larges trucks are seen approaching as Mr Scott, wearing no safety gear, speeds down the road and at times weaves over double yellow lines.