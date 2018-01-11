Watch: Gumboots needed for tour of flooded Greymouth property

Gumboots are the order of the day for one Greymouth resident as she walks around a flooded home.

Footage posted to Facebook by Gemma Ann shows heavy rain falling on a Greymouth property leading to a swollen creek and sodden grounds.

Making her way inside the property the woman filming sloshes around the house in gumboots, with flood waters inundating the area.

NIWA reported that more than 153mm of rain had fallen in Greymouth in the past two days.