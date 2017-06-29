Watch: Guitars, vocals and hard hats! High school band rock out in unfinished Christchurch Town Hall

The Christs College school band had the honour of being the first to perform in the Christchurch Town Hall's auditorium as it prepares to reopen.

The band performed in the centre of the auditorium which is yet to be completed.

They weren't able to stand on stage as it isn't safe for performance yet but they benefited from the new improved acoustic system and world-class auditorium.

The Town Hall was badly damaged by the February 2011 earthquake and the decision to fully restore it was taken two years ago by Christchurch City Council.