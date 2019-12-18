TODAY |

Watch: Groom-to-be races clock in Wānaka trolley grab; winnings donated to food bank

Source:  1 NEWS

A groom-to-be got the chance to hit the supermarket shelves without paying in a trolley grab in Wānaka this morning.

Ty Adams raced against the clock to collect items for Wanaka foodbank Community Networks. Source: Breakfast

Ty Adams took part in the charity trolley run on TVNZ1's Breakfast while weatherman Matty McLean multitasked - reading the nation's forecast for the day as he ran alongside and grabbed a few items himself.

Everything in his cart is going to Community Networks, which run a food bank in Wānaka.

"I'm out of breath. that was a big run," he said after the frantic effort.

Ty gets married in the Otago resort town tomorrow.

