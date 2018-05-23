 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Gripping timelapse shows storm, lightning lashing Oriental Bay last night

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Wellington has endured a wild and wintry evening as thunderstorms saw a plane struck by lightning, surface flooding in the CBD, and large hail battering some suburbs.

Heavy thunderstorms hit most of the North Island overnight, with Wellington suffering surface flooding.
Source: Facebook /Seán Gillespie

A time-lapse video of Oriental Bay overnight captures the storm hitting and repeatedly lashing the city.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The storm which hit the capital yesterday evening moved north to drench much of the North Island overnight. 

Check the full forecast for the upcoming wintry week across the country.  

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

03:51
2
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

00:26
3
Fiao'o Fa'amusili spoke as New Zealand's first contracted female players were revealed.

'There's a massive opportunity for them' - Black Ferns skipper hoping to inspire next generation of women's stars

00:52
4
Everyone wanted to get close to Harry at a garden party honouring Prince Charles charitable work.

Watch: 'That bee nearly got me!' Prince Harry's tribute speech to father interrupted by buzzing intruder

5

Live stream Question Time: Petrol prices and fuel taxes set to be the hot topic in Parliament today

02:41
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola-Laula's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

Akau'ola is the younger brother of former Wests Tigers and Panthers player Sitaleki, but is determined to make his mark in the 15-man game.

Live stream Question Time: Petrol prices and fuel taxes set to be the hot topic in Parliament today

National’s Jamie-Lee Ross is set to ask about future decisions on fuel prices.


The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.

01:00
All the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger after travelling from Austin, Texas.

Video captures onlookers scrambling to free passengers moments after US jet crashes, breaks in half in Honduras

The plane broke in half but the crew and passengers were rescued and reportedly out of danger.

A 10-year study just released shows P is getting cheaper and easier to acquire.

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for organising female associates to smuggle meth-filled condoms from Hawaii into NZ

Shimaine Riviere was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court. Her two associates were earlier sentenced to home detention.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 