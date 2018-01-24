Watch: Greens 'disagree' with new TPP deal but NZ First is on board

The Green Party says the new TPP trade deal finalised at a meeting of trade officials in Tokyo doesn't stack up to the party's standards.

While the Greens, which have a confidence and supply agreement with the Labour-led Government, say they can agree to disagree, the Government's coalition partner New Zealand First is on board with the new CPTPP deal.

Speaking at Ratana celebrations, Greens leader James Shaw said he thinks one of the strengths of this government "is that we can agree to disagree around certain issues".

"And this happens to be one of those things where we've said, on balance, while I think the Minister for Trade is making some very good progress, this particular package just doesn't stack up according to our set of standards."

New Zealand First leader Winston Peter says the deal, called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, is totally different now.

"This is a deal we can support. But we were never going to support the protectionist racket that the National Party was supporting, with the deception of the lack of sovereignty that our country would have had," he said.

The trade pact finally looks set to cross the line and the Government says the rejigged agreement is now a fairer deal for New Zealand.

The 11 Pacific Rim countries are expected to sign a tweaked agreement on March 8 in Chile.

Canada threw a spanner in the works at the APEC summit in Vietnam last year, derailing efforts to finalise a revamped deal. It has since been coaxed back.

When Labour was in opposition it opposed the first 12-nation TPP deal, which included the US before President Donald Trump withdrew.

Trade Minister David Parker says it is now a fairer deal for New Zealand.

"It satisfies the five conditions the Labour-led government set down for a revised TPP," he said in a statement.

"They included increased market access for exports, upholding the Treaty of Waitangi, protecting the Pharmac model and preserving the right to regulate in the public interest."

It also narrowed the scope to make investor state dispute settlement claims, he said.