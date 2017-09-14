 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: Green's Chloe Swarbrick says owning a home in Auckland 'seems impossible right now' for the young

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Owning a home in Auckland "does seem impossible right now" for the Green Party candidate Chloe Swarbrick, but says she hasn't given up the dream. 

The Greens' seventh-ranked list candidate says owning a home is a dream for young Aucklanders.
Source: 1 NEWS

During tonight's 1 NEWS Young Leaders Debate, the list candidate confessed she hasn't calculated if she could afford a deposit for a home. 

"I haven't even done those calculations as I believe most people in this room probably haven't because it's just so far in the future," she said. 

"It does seem impossible right now and people have become fatalistic about those opportunities to get into their first home."

Talking about the state of New Zealand's housing market, Ms Swarbrick said "renting right now is a really rubbish proposition."

"We are paying an arm and a leg to live in mouldy damp homes, 70 per cent of which aren't insulated so we need the government to step up here."

More from TVNZ's Young Voters Debate

The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".
Source: 1 NEWS

Host Jack Tame asked the panel who they voted for back when they were still teenagers.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Act Party leader fired up over the free education policy at the young voters debate.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 837686890

Varnish cache server

As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.


01:48
New Zealand First has slid to six per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

In today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First had just six per cent approval.

01:41
The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Bruton poll shows Labour and the Greens could govern together.

Jacinda Ardern 'not willing to accept poll numbers' despite four point lead over National

1 NEWS' latest Colmar Brunton poll shows Labour jumping one point from last week's poll to 44 per cent.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 