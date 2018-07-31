Watch: The Government minister who went undercover for a day to wipe walls and clean ablution blocks

The cracking of backs, necks and shoulders is a familiar sound for many Kiwis.

But in the Cook Islands, a small nation with limited healthcare, a trip to the chiropractor isn't an option - that is until now.

A group of Kiwi students is straightening out the locals' backs and necks free of charge as part of a training workshop.

For Cook Islands local Cedric Torau, a trip to the chiropractor is not part of his usual daily routine, although, thanks to the New Zealand College of Chiropractic it is something he's adjusting to.

"Tells me that some part of my body's tight. And they just loosened that up, so I'm very pleased about it," Mr Torau said.

This is the 12th year the school has travelled to Rarotonga, each student self-funding the trip for some hands on experience.

"It's very different because Rarotongans don't really see many doctors and things like that. So sometimes we're the first person they've seen in years," said Mark Bruning, one of the students.

Local co-ordinator Rosita Taikakara said at the beginning of the programme "the people were sort of unsure, because to them chiropractic is unknown. And all they'd heard about is the cracking of their backs".

Dr Phil McMaster, president of the New Zealand College of Chiropractic said the students will check at least 3,000 people in two weeks.

The third-year students say the two-week workshop is invaluable.

"It's awesome to see when you adjust someone for the very first time and you can see the smile on their face," Mr Bruning said.

And it's clear they've made a few fans.

"They arrive here with everything in their heads. And then they have to put it in their hands, and it's actually a rapid, rapid discovery of who they are as chiropractors," Dr McMaster said.

He said the school always chooses Rarotonga, "because all of the surveys we take after this tell us that we should be here more often".