Watch: 'I got to know the culture' – Al Gore tells Jacinda Ardern how he served alongside Maori during Vietnam War

Former US Vice President Al Gore has told Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern how he served alongside Maori troops during the Vietnam War and that he found their culture "fascinating".

He told the PM it was "fascinating" and loves the way she is incorporating Maori tradition into NZ's fight against climate change.
Source: Climate Reality Project 24 Hours Of Reality

The politician turned climate crusader was interviewing Ms Ardern as part of his world-wide Climate Reality Project 24HoursOfReality livestream today.

The Kiwi PM was talking about incorporating Maori tradition into the country's fight against climate change when Mr Gore brought up his past interactions with Maori.

"When I was in Vietnam I served with some soldiers that were Maori from New Zealand and I got to know the culture and it was fascinating.

"I love the way this forward thinking movement has also integrated the Maori culture into the majority population in New Zealand," he said.

The former US Vice President told Ardern he loves that she's Prime Minister of NZ, to which she replied "is it my accent?"
Source: Climate Reality Project 24 Hours Of Reality

The Prime Minister was beaming into the live stream from Wellington via satellite, she went on to say that New Zealand has a pivotal role to play in the fight against climate change.

"I feel that New Zealand's role in the issue of climate change actually feels anchored in who we are as a nation, historically we've been the first to give women the vote, we were at the forefront of the anti-nuclear movement.

"This feels like the next stage for the country in terms of standing up for an issue that will effect us for generations to come," she said.
 

