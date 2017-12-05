Watch: 'I got to know the culture' – Al Gore tells Jacinda Ardern how he served alongside Maori during Vietnam War

Former US Vice President Al Gore has told Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern how he served alongside Maori troops during the Vietnam War and that he found their culture "fascinating".

The politician turned climate crusader was interviewing Ms Ardern as part of his world-wide Climate Reality Project 24HoursOfReality livestream today.

The Kiwi PM was talking about incorporating Maori tradition into the country's fight against climate change when Mr Gore brought up his past interactions with Maori.

"When I was in Vietnam I served with some soldiers that were Maori from New Zealand and I got to know the culture and it was fascinating.

"I love the way this forward thinking movement has also integrated the Maori culture into the majority population in New Zealand," he said.

The Prime Minister was beaming into the live stream from Wellington via satellite, she went on to say that New Zealand has a pivotal role to play in the fight against climate change.

"I feel that New Zealand's role in the issue of climate change actually feels anchored in who we are as a nation, historically we've been the first to give women the vote, we were at the forefront of the anti-nuclear movement.