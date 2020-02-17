Watch: Good Samaritans rescue woman broken down in Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel

Two men jumped to the rescue of a woman broken down in Wellington's busy Mount Victoria Tunnel yesterday after she broke down twice.

One of the good Samaritans, Mike Thompson, told 1 NEWS he was driving through the tunnel from Basin Reserve to Miramar yesterday at about 1pm when he came to a stop in a long line of traffic.

But a person travelling in the other direction wound down her window and told him the road was clear ahead and that a woman had broken down about six cars in front of them.

The woman in the broken down car started up again, before she came to a halt again about 200 metres from the end of the tunnel.

"She didn't know what to do. She was quite calm though," Mr Thompson said, adding other people were trying to go around but no one was helping the stuck woman out.

"There were cars everywhere, cars crossing the centreline."

That was until Mr Thompson and another man from a different vehicle jumped out and helped push the car to safety.

"A little action at the start would've cut down a lot of traffic," he said. "It was a simple solution."