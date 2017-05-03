Watch: Gone in six seconds! Bike thieves at work on popular Auckland city road in daylight - who are they?

CCTV footage released from a busy Auckland road shows thieves stealing bikes in broad daylight in a matter of seconds.

In an effort to encourage cyclists to invest in a special D-lock type of lock, that can't be snipping with bolt cutter, police released the CCTV footage today, showing just how easy it is for thieves to steal bikes.

The footage was filmed over the past few weeks on Broadway in Newmarket, a busy road with high volumes of foot and vehicle traffic.

It shows several thieves running over to a bike rack taking just seconds to steal tied up bikes.

"Lots of bikes that get stolen are worth hundreds to thousands of dollars, but when it comes to the lock, we often find owners are using a $20 lock that is easy to snip," said Acting Inspector Graeme Anderson.

"We're doing our very best to catch these offenders and to prevent this from happening in the first place, but it's a constant battle and we need bike owners to help us by making it hard for the criminals."

Several of the offenders in the footage were caught by police attempting to steal other bikes or attempting to flee the scene.

However the bikes in two of the thefts shown have not been found and the offenders are yet to be identified.

Acting Inspector Anderson said the footage shows that leaving a bike in a busy public space does not mean thieves will be deterred.

"Sadly there are more than a few people out there who will take any opportunity to steal whatever isn't bolted down," he said.

The other challenge for police is often after recovering stolen bikes they cannot identify the rightful owner, as people aren't reporting stolen bikes.

"As a result we have dozens of unclaimed bikes that we can't return to the rightful owners."