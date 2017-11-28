Watch: Golriz Ghahraman defends her work for the United Nations in Rwanda

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
After a week’s recess hostilities resume in the Beehive.
The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date, and that the Queen's corgis have given Meghan their seal of approval.
The hugely-popular video, which has been viewed millions of times, cost nearly a third of police's recruitment budget.
Dave Witherow was angry he had to listen to Maori people complain about people mispronouncing their names.
The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ