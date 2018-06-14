Watch: Glowing Jacinda Ardern appreciative of Kiwis' 'kind' well wishes during pregnancy 'regardless' of their politics

The Prime Minister has described the support she has received from New Zealanders during her pregnancy as being "kind" and "generous", regardless of their political views.

Speaking today from Mystery Creek's Fieldays event, Jacinda Ardern said she had been given "not nearly as much advice as people think I would get", describing herself as "just as another human being going into a new stage of life".

Just three days away from her June 17 due date, Ms Ardern was asked how people responded throughout her pregnancy.

"New Zealanders are incredibly generous people and have been generous in their support of me, regardless of the politics," Ms Ardern said.

"Mostly it's just wishing me good luck, Kiwis aren't really inclined to share a judgment on it, they just wish you well. Which is wonderful."

"I've got a strong sense New Zealanders just see this as a life event, not something that is going to particularly affect my job, and therefore have just been wishing me well, which is really kind."

Ms Ardern said she had been lucky in being able to work through her pregnancy, "a lot of people have their niggles along the way".

She was asked if she had experienced pain in the pregnancy, to which she answered, "Yes. There's no doubt you get to a certain size and things start getting a little less comfortable. I think most women have experienced that."