Watch: Glorious supermoon rises over Auckland

New Zealanders took to vantage points to see the only supermoon of 2017, the biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years.

The moon looked bigger than usual because it was at its closest to the Earth in its orbit.

It appeared to be about 14 per cent larger than usual and shone 30 per cent brighter.

Aucklanders saw the moon rise with a stunning redish colour, and it also appeared orange and yellow at different times.

The supermoon has prompted red-alerts by NIWA for king tides this week.

It has also caused some Auckland ferry services to be cancelled because a supermoon causes low tides as well.

Ferries won't run between the city and Half Moon Bay on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons because of low water levels at the bay in east Auckland.