Watch: Glider pilot takes amazing landscape footage flying over the Tararuas

A Spanish glider pilot has captured stunning footage of the Tararua Ranges during a visit to New Zealand by holding his camera out the window.

Spaniard Jose Blanco is participating in the Wellington Gliding Club’s Task Week.
Jose Blanco took the footage in the ranges near Mt Hector this week, where the Wellington Gliding Club is holding an event.

In the footage, the glider comes within a few metres of the ridgeline, floating gracefully over the tops of the jagged peaks.

Mr Blanco told Fairfax the camera is just a cheap Chinese Go Pro knockoff - all the better if it were to slip from his hand.

He has 25 years of experience in gliders and works as an instructor near Madrid.

