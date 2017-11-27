 

Watch: 'Give us our win!' – Tonga league fans chant defiantly in protest over ref's decision during Auckland march

It was largely a proud and happy scene among Tongan fans assembled in Auckland CBD tonight, but there was nevertheless some ongoing frustration for their contentious loss in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Organisers of the the event, who were totally separate from the community organiser of Sunday's Auckland march, were keen to stress that tonight's event was a protest, and not a celebration.

One repeated chant from the crowd was "give us our win", as fans walked up Queen St.

There was a lingering sense among the crowd of having been robbed, or at least done a disservice, in referee Matt Cecchin's decision to not review a disallowed Tongan try in the dying minutes because Andrew Fifita had knocked in on during the play. 

England beat Tonga 20-18 in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

But despite a bit of anger among Tongan fans, there was an overwhelming sense of joy at the protest that was hard to keep down for very long. 

news

