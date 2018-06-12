Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Wading through flooded mandarin orchids is an all too familiar experience for Gisborne farmer Tony Coutts.

After a second deluge across the region in barely a week, Mr Coutts is just one of many Gisborne farmers surveying their flooded stock this morning with frustration.

He says after countless meetings with the district council on remedying the "bath" of a paddock he has, there's been "no answers".

"This is our mandarin farm obviously waiting to be picked, very shortly. This is going to hold us back quite a bit," Mr Coutts told 1 NEWS.

"We're used to it. It's been happening now for a long time.