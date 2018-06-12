Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Source:
Wading through flooded mandarin orchids is an all too familiar experience for Gisborne farmer Tony Coutts.
After a second deluge across the region in barely a week, Mr Coutts is just one of many Gisborne farmers surveying their flooded stock this morning with frustration.
He says after countless meetings with the district council on remedying the "bath" of a paddock he has, there's been "no answers".
"This is our mandarin farm obviously waiting to be picked, very shortly. This is going to hold us back quite a bit," Mr Coutts told 1 NEWS.
"We're used to it. It's been happening now for a long time.
"The district council and us have had lots of meetings about how it's happening and why it's happening. They've come out and had meetings with us, but it's just part of nature."
