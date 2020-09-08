Watch: 'Girls can do anything' – Jacinda Ardern offers message of inspiration on campaign trail

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern made a young fan's day while out and about on the campaign trail in Tauranga today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern was in the city to announce her party's small business policy ahead of next month's election.

During a walk, she took the time to meet a young girl who was clutching a copy of Taking the Lead, a book for young people on Ardern.

In it, Ardern wrote "always remember, girls can do anything".

The girl also showed Ardern a picture of them taken around three years ago.

National's Judith Collins also spent the day campaigning, visiting a timber factory in Hastings.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She joined workers for a cuppa during smoko.