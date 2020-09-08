TODAY |

Watch: 'Girls can do anything' – Jacinda Ardern offers message of inspiration on campaign trail

Source:  1 NEWS

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern made a young fan's day while out and about on the campaign trail in Tauranga today.

The Labour leader met a young girl while campaigning in Tauranga today. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern was in the city to announce her party's small business policy ahead of next month's election.

During a walk, she took the time to meet a young girl who was clutching a copy of Taking the Lead, a book for young people on Ardern.

In it, Ardern wrote "always remember, girls can do anything".

The girl also showed Ardern a picture of them taken around three years ago. 

National's Judith Collins also spent the day campaigning, visiting a timber factory in Hastings.

The National Party tour visited Tumu Timber in Hastings, before sitting down for a cuppa with workers. Source: 1 NEWS

She joined workers for a cuppa during smoko. 

The party announced its plans to rebuild Hawke's Bay Hospital, should it win the election. 

