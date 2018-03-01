 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'Getting to grips with the TV camera' the hardest thing Bill English had to get used to as an MP.

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jokes flew about Bill English's grey hair and the small chair he left in his office for Simon Bridges, as the veteran National Party MP and former prime minister gathered with colleagues on his last day at Parliament today.

The former prime minister has bowed out today after 27 years in Parliament and says he rarely watches himself on TV.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English signed off after 27 years in Parliament and joked around with his successor as party leader, Simon Bridges, deputy Paula Bennett and close friend Nick Smith.

Mr Smith quizzed Mr English on how come Mr Bridges' hair is darker than the retiring leader's.

Mr English replied with an anecdote from one of his last official engagements in Tauranga when he was asked if he had been putting streaks in his hair.

Ms Bennett then wanted to know if Mr English had taken his chair with him, pointing to a small chair behind the desk.

This prompted Mr Bridges to note that "there wasn't as much as a Mars Bar" left in the office when he took it over.

"No, I think I just put Andrew Little's chair back," Mr English quipped.

Mr English congratulated Nick Smith on now becoming the Father of the House, the longest continuously serving MP.

"Does that mean people will finally respect me?" Mr Smith wondered, and was assured by Mr Bridges "you're halfway there mate".

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.
Source: Parliament TV

A relaxed Mr English also held his last news conference with reporters in Parliament's foyer and was asked what's the hardest thing he had to get used to as an MP.

"Oh, in my case, I think just getting to grips with the TV camera really," he replied. 

"I wasn't a natural for the TV camera. Most, many politicians are. I had to learn how to how to deal with it."

Asked how he feels when he looks back at footage of himself, he said "I don't look back at footage of me. I very rarely watch myself on TV actually."

Mr English added: "But the great benefit of the media scrutiny is it forces you to get your arguments into very easily understandable form for the general public. And I've always been a believer that most people can understand policy if a politician knows how to explain it properly."

The veteran MP is bowing out with few regrets about his political career and having moved from the "Siberia" wing of Parliament to its highest office.

In a classic last-minute move, Mr English saw himself stuck in Gore with only an hour to get his candidate form in, 27 years ago.
Source: Parliament TV

"When I first came here I moved into prefabs out the back ot the Parliamentary Library which was kind of hard board floors, leaking walls, the smell of rotting chip board. And it was called Siberia. And I did wonder what I had come to.

"And I thought maybe Parliament could have offices where the roof didn't leak. So things have changed a bit."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:55
3
The Prime Minister wasn't impressed with the new National leader's line of questioning today.

Watch: 'Completely irrational question' – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges square-off over prison population

02:04
4
Patrick Mailata is in England preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by training with the world's best.

Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

02:27
5
In a classic last-minute move, Mr English saw himself stuck in Gore with only an hour to get his candidate form in, 27 years ago.

'Give me $200 cash' – how Bill English almost didn't make it into parliament


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

44:53
Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

Full speech: Bill English farewells Parliament with touching and humorous valedictory address

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

02:17
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Picks Round 2 Picks: Blues and Chiefs face off in must-win derby while Hurricanes look to rebound in Argentina

Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 