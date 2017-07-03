Watch: Get the tissues! Labour's deputy Jacinda Ardern shocks sister with surprise appearance at wedding

Labour's deputy leader Jacinda Ardern was so worried about being wrapped up in election campaigning that she told her sister she couldn't make her wedding.

However, she soon realised she couldn't miss the big day, deciding to fly to London to surprise her.

In a post on Facebook the MP writes "as the big day got closer, I knew I'd made a massive mistake. I remember telling Andrew (Little) and he totally agreed "you have to go."

Ms Ardern has posted a video that shows her sneaking through the undergrowth at a villa to emerge by a pool and surprise her sister, who starts screaming and laughing.

In the post the MP writes "today I walked my beautiful sister down the aisle, I feel so privileged and lucky to have been able to do that."