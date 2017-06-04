Watch: 'Get down, get down!' - Kiwi in London tells of panic, escape from underground bar

A New Zealander living in London has told how he hid under stairs in an underground bar and panic broke out as the London terror attack unfolded outside.

Ross Fowler filmed his experience on his phone camera and has told 1 NEWS police shouted "get down, get down!" at the patrons in the Katzenjammers restaurant, a German-style beer hall next door to Borough Market.

He said he was in a group of five or six mates drinking around London bridge before they decided to head in to closer to Borough Market, and were in the the German beer hall when events started to unfold.

There was confusion as security first came running downstairs and told them to run upstairs, and then police and security told them to go back down.

"We thought there's a bit of panic. We didn't know what to do," he said.

Once downstairs, "We were told 'get down, get down! That's when me and a mate hid under stairs and a few other mates scattered around the bar. It was quite a big area and it was a bit hard not being able find each other. We spilt up for a while. That was the initial start, so it was a bit scary for that part."

Mr Fowler said he was on the phone to his wife Leah and they we were all trying to get hold of each other.

"It was terrible reception down there and they wouldn't let us leave."

He said police then ran downstairs again, some in armed offenders gear and with "massive machine guns".

"Initially they thought someone could come and get us so again they yelled 'get down, get down'."

The patrons were then told they needed to evacuate and were put in groups of about 10 to sprint to the exit.

He sprinted out and down the street, which was a shock as they had heard stories that the attack involved guns, a bomb and a van.

With all public transport down, Mr Fowler and his friends hired bikes and rode to the nearest train station.

He said he's a bit shaken but the scary experience has not put him off continuing his OE in London where he's been for about seven months.

London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the vehicle and knife attacks in the London Bridge area.