 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: 'Get down, get down!' - Kiwi in London tells of panic, escape from underground bar

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A New Zealander living in London has told how he hid under stairs in an underground bar and panic broke out as the London terror attack unfolded outside.

Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside.
Source: 1 NEWS/ Ross Fowler

Ross Fowler filmed his experience on his phone camera and has told 1 NEWS police shouted "get down, get down!" at the patrons in the  Katzenjammers restaurant, a German-style beer hall next door to Borough Market.

He said he was in a group of five or six mates drinking around London bridge before they decided to head in to closer to Borough Market, and were in the the German beer hall when events started to unfold.

There was confusion as security first came running downstairs and told them to run upstairs, and then police and security told them to go back down.

"We thought there's a bit of panic. We didn't know what to do," he said.

Once downstairs, "We were told 'get down, get down! That's when me and a mate hid under stairs and a few other mates scattered around the bar. It was quite a big area and it was a bit hard not being able find each other. We spilt up for a while. That was the initial start, so it was a bit scary for that part."

The London Bridge and Borough Market incidents have been declared a terrorist incident.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Fowler said he was on the phone to his wife Leah and they we were all trying to get hold of each other. 

"It was terrible reception down there and they wouldn't let us leave."

He said police then ran downstairs again, some in armed offenders gear and with "massive machine guns".

"Initially they thought someone could come and get us so again they yelled 'get down, get down'."

The patrons were then told they needed to evacuate and were put in groups of about 10 to sprint to the exit.

He sprinted out and down the street, which was a shock as they had heard stories that the attack involved guns, a bomb and a van.

With all public  transport down, Mr Fowler and his friends hired bikes and rode to the nearest train station.

He said he's a bit shaken but the scary experience has not put him off continuing his OE in London where he's been for about seven months.

London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the vehicle and knife attacks in the London Bridge area.  

Police shot dead three suspects. Police say the three attackers were wearing what appeared to be suicide vests but they turned out to be hoaxes.

Follow our live updates of the terror attack.

Related

UK and Europe

00:46
The UK man claims to have witnessed three Muslim men brutally stabbing people in a Borough Market pub.

LIVE: Nine people killed including three attackers who were shot dead by police and 30 people injured in 'terrorist incident'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
The UK man claims to have witnessed three Muslim men brutally stabbing people in a Borough Market pub.

LIVE: Nine people killed including three attackers who were shot dead by police and 30 people injured in 'terrorist incident'

01:33
2
The London Bridge and Borough Market incidents have been declared a terrorist incident.

London terror attack: The story so far

02:01
3
Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside.

Watch: 'Get down, get down!' - Kiwi in London tells of panic, escape from underground bar

00:31
4
Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

00:30
5
Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

02:01
Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside.

Watch: 'Get down, get down!' - Kiwi in London tells of panic, escape from underground bar

Ross Fowler captured vision of ducking for cover in a Bavarian bar at Borough Market as the terror attack unfolded outside.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ