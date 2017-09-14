 

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

The leader of The Opportunities Party Gareth Morgan says the current polls don't reflect the opinion on the street about his party.

The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.
Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Mr Morgan says he doesn't believe the latest Newshub poll which has his party currently polling at 2 per cent.

Mr Morgan says polling companies are relying heavily on landlines for their polls and are missing out a section of Kiwi society who don't own a landline. 

"That's not our cohort.

"I'm doing top town hall meeting every night and when you ask those groups how many of you have a landline – 15 per cent if you're lucky."

He says the 200-300 people turning out to his town hall meeting and the people he meets on the street shows he has more than a one to two per cent support.

The next 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be released this Thursday, September 14, on TVNZ's 1's 6pm bulletin and online at 1 NEWS NOW.

TVNZ’s Young Leaders Debate will be aired on Duke from 7.30pm and live streamed on 1 NEWS NOW from 7.30pm.

