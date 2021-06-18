Watch: Gang members perform burnouts after Auckland funeral for man linked to Head Hunters

Gang members filled a central Auckland road with smoke this afternoon as they performed burnouts while leaving the funeral of Taranaki Fuimaono.

Hundreds of gang members descended on St Joseph's Catholic church in Grey Lynn for his funeral today, forcing police to cordon off roads to the public.

Fuimaono died in Auckland Hospital following an arrest on Saturday.

Members of the Mongrel Mob, Head Hunters, King Cobra, and Killer Beez were present, many arriving in large groups on motorcycles.

The police placed a temporary cordon on Great North Road between Williamson Ave and Coleridge Street in an attempt to reduce traffic from building up.

Crummer Road and Coleridge Street were also closed as a precaution.

"Police are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the procession is carried our in a safe manner for all road users," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Funeral procession prepares to depart from St Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Lynn. Source: 1 NEWS

Police officers stayed a distance away from the church, and the Police Eagle Helicopter circled above.

Yesterday, police warned Aucklanders there is expected to be a funeral procession involving a large number of patched gang members travelling across the city today.

Police didn't specify the gang, or gangs expected to be involved.

"A large number of riders are expected to take part, with the procession travelling across Auckland throughout the day," Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said.

"We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions where dangerous driving behaviour has been exhibited by some of the riders, which has at times put those involved and the wider community at risk."