Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr Lance O'Sullivan has criticised healthcare workers who attended a screening of an anti-vaccination movie in Kaitaia last night.

"Last night when I protested, there were members of the community there who serve and work in jobs, that are tax-payer funded jobs, that work with vulnerable children," the 2014 New Zealander of the year told 1 NEWS.

"I called them out and I said to them you should not be here, it is incompatible for you to be here and watching this movie... I'm really upset that there were people in that room, in that audience that shouldn't have been there."

He's now speaking to his lawyer after he was continuously attacked online by anti-vaccination campaigners.

Dr O'Sullivan told 1 NEWS he has been labelled a "whore" of pharmaceutical companies and has been accused of taking money from drug companies due to his staunch advocating of vaccinations.

"I'm furious. Frustrating is an understatement. I am furious."

The campaigners have also attacked his disabled son online, who has muscular dystrophy.

"I can't believe they stooped this low."