Watch: Fun times as enterprising snowboarder hitches a ride out the back of a truck

Source:

1 NEWS

Skis and toboggans were in full swing for fun in the snow-hit south yesterday, but one family went to special lengths to get around.

Lucy Dynes sent us this video of 'our mode of transport up the Rakaia Gorge today'.
Source: Lucy Dynes

Lucy Dynes sent 1 NEWS a video of a flat-deck truck towing an enterprising snowboarder along a snow-blanketed road in the Rakaia Gorge in inland Canterbury.

"Our mode of transport up the Rakaia Gorge today," was her message.

Elsewhere, there was plenty of school holiday fun in the snow as kids young and old were unfazed by the sub-zero temperatures.

The snow didn't deter these hardy tourists from having a good time.
Source: 1 NEWS

The snowfall was a blessing and a curse for some skifields as the overnight dump created fresh powder but also cut off access roads.

Reporter Sam Clarke has the latest update on the big chill that’s hitting much of the country.
Source: 1 NEWS
The family, originally from the US who live in Auckland were in a bus that slid down the mountain yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

