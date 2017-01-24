 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'Full stampede!' Kiwi Red Bull racer dodges 100 sprinting deer

share

Source:

Facebook/Adam Wilson

A Queenstown-based long distance athlete has filmed the moment his group was nearly taken out by a herd of speeding deer while riding through the hills of Wanaka.

Adam Wilson was filming his competitors battling the rugged terrain. Then the locals busted in on the action.
Source: Facebook/Adam Wilson
Adam Wilson was with a group of 10 riders racing in South Island adventure race, The Red Bull Defiance, when they were interrupted by "around 100 deer".
Wilson told 1 NEWS NOW the deer were travelling at high speed and they were lucky not to have been taken out.
"Just a really close call. They just kept coming, there were some many of them, it was a full stampede," Wilson said.
Herd of deer jump in front of Red Bull Defiance racers

Herd of deer jump in front of Red Bull Defiance racers. Photo: adamwilson_triathlete

Source: Supplied

Wilson filmed a snippet of the event, taken on Minaret Station during the first section of the 48km running, mountain biking and kayaking event through Wanaka and its surrounding areas.

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:42
2
With their crew packing up around them, Juanita Phillips and Brigid Glanville realised the camera was still rolling.

Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

00:16
3
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

00:42
4
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

02:04
5
The minimum wage is set to be raised to $15.25 from April 1st, but is it enough to close the gap between rich and poor?

Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:29
v

Watch: A beaming Venus Williams pirouettes across court in triumph after charging in to first Aussie Open semis in 14 years

The 36-year-old is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Aussie Open during the Open era.

00:33
Congestion on the roads and increasing car numbers has led to a shortage of skilled repairers.

NZ's huge panelbeater shortage leaving existing guys struggling to cope

One Auckland panelbeater says they have more work than they can handle.


00:34
Winston wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Watch: 'It's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep' - Winston Peters serves an ace at Gareth Morgan

Peters wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

'Highly dangerous' tagging by 'idiots' on Auckland train: Police investigating with potential for $10k fine

The youths were caught on camera and their work was washed away less than a day later.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ