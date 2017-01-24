Watch: 'Full stampede!' Kiwi Red Bull racer dodges 100 sprinting deer

A Queenstown-based long distance athlete has filmed the moment his group was nearly taken out by a herd of speeding deer while riding through the hills of Wanaka.
Adam Wilson was filming his competitors battling the rugged terrain. Then the locals busted in on the action.
Source: Facebook/Adam Wilson
Adam Wilson
was with a group of 10 riders racing in South Island adventure race, The Red Bull Defiance, when they were interrupted by "around 100 deer".
Wilson told 1 NEWS NOW the deer were travelling at high speed and they were lucky not to have been taken out.
"Just a really close call. They just kept coming, there were some many of them, it was a full stampede," Wilson said.
Herd of deer jump in front of Red Bull Defiance racers. Photo: adamwilson_triathlete
Source: Supplied
Wilson filmed a snippet of the event, taken on Minaret Station during the first section of the 48km running, mountain biking and kayaking event through Wanaka and its surrounding areas.