Watch: Fuel pipeline owner vows to 'try our hardest' to ensure leak 'doesn't happen again'

The owner of the fuel pipeline in Northland that's been broken by a digger, causing massive disruption to flights, has vowed to do everything possible to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Refining NZ chief executive Sjoerd Post says signs near the pipe warn 'No Digging' but more protection is needed.

Airlines are being rationed 30 per cent of their normal supplies since the pipeline carrying jet fuel to Auckland Airport from the Marsden Point refinery in Northland was damaged last Thursday.

Air New Zealand, just one of the airlines affected, has cancelled dozens of flights since Sunday, with 9000 travellers hit by cancellations or schedule changes today alone.

Work is continuing 24 hours a day to repair the burst pipe on farmland at Ruakaka, while trucks and even a Navy ship are being mobilised to transport fuel.

Sjoerd Post, chief executive of Refining NZ which owns both the refinery and pipeline, says signs near the pipe warn 'No Digging' but more protection for the pipeline is needed.

"We are going to try our hardest to make sure that we put more protection and more integrity in place to make sure it doesn't happen again," Mr Post told 1 NEWS.

Northland Regional Council is conducting its own investigation into the incident and is not ruling out prosecution, but Mr Post says the pipeline has been well maintained.

"Look, the dice needs to roll. Where it falls it falls. I have a really good feeling that we have taken our corporate responsibility very seriously," he said. 

"This pipeline is exceptionally well maintained over many, many years. This was an accident that would have been difficult to prevent. There's a clear signage about 10 metres away from where the digger hit the pipe and the signage clearly states 'no digging'. 

"So if we stand accused of anything it's naivety in believing that people who have digging equipment would read the instructions and not dig. If that's true we need to think about that," Mr Post said.

Energy Minister Judith Collins says free electronic visas will be issued and the government is also getting fuel moving to Auckland Airport.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's now confirmed the eight-centimetre gash was caused by a digger sometime in the the last five years.

A hastily-convened government-industry working group maintains repairs will be completed by next week, as promised by Refining NZ.

But the group concedes it will be a number of days, if not weeks, for jet fuel supplies to return to normal. 

Energy Minister Judith Collins says free electronic visas will be issued and the government is also getting fuel moving to Auckland Airport.

Goff says those in charge of supplying fuel to Auckland need to do much better.

Fuel Industry spokesman Andrew McNaught updates Breakfast on the effort to get fuel to Auckland.

Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Mr English accused Labour of intending to raise income tax, after Labour promised to reverse the 2018 tax cuts.

'Everyone at home ran for the doors' - 5.1 magnitude earthquake felt by thousands in central New Zealand

Police emergency scene

Video: School collapses in Mexico City after huge quake, hundreds of children missing

Video: Twenty children dead after school collapses in Mexico City following huge 7.1 magnitude quake
Two adults are also confirmed dead at the school.

Two adults are also confirmed dead at the school.

Labour intends to reverse National's planned 2018 tax cuts.


