Watch: Frightened kitten leaps from massive tree as Auckland firefighters try to rescue it

Cats really do have nine lives, as one scared moggy proved after falling from a massive palm tree in Auckland's Panmure yesterday.

Turns out Dennis the Menace, aka Flying Cat, just needed a little encouragement to get out of the Panmure palm tree.
The Fire Service, for the third time, was trying to rescue the kitten from the tree when it leapt into thin air and plummeted to the ground.

"With a ladder on each side, and two firefighters up the tree, there was a fair bit of rustling, and shaking of branches, and finally little naughty made a leap of faith and launched from the top," the Lonely Miaow wrote on Facebook yesterday.

"It's true that cats always land on their feet, he was a bit like a flying fox!"

The organisation, which helps stray and abandoned cats, posted footage of the incident online, and dubbed the kitten Dennis the Menace, aka Flying Cat.

After hitting the ground, the kitten took off, but was eventually captured with the help of two firefighters and a cat rescuer with a net.

