Watch: Fresh slip at Auckland car park carries equipment down with it

Another slip has come down this evening near the car park on Auckland's North Shore where there was major subsidence in October.

Auckland Transport says the new slip near the car park in Rawene Rd, behind the Birkenhead shops occurred at about 5pm.

A piece of equipment has been carried down the slip but no one has been injured, AT said.

The area has been closed for several weeks after the earlier slip.

Auckland Transport and contractors are on site to secure the area and investigate the incident.

WorkSafe NZ has also been advised.

More than 40 car parking spots disappeared following the earlier slip.