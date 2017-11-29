Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

Practically shouting in parliament today, Bill English announced the 33 page coalition document between Labour and New Zealand First actually conceals the huge influence Winston Peters wields in government.

The National Party leader said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern does not want the 33 page "secret coalition agreement" to be publicly released because it will reveal the large concession in power Labour had to cede to New Zealand First in order to reach a coalition agreement.

"Here's a simple question: who looks more comfortable talking about the secret coalition agreement and its possible release?" Mr English asked in Parliament question time today.

"It's Mr Winston Peters."

Mr English went on to "speculate on why" Mr Peters apparently looked so much more at ease with the 33 page coalition document being released.

"Winston Peters is happy to see it released because it will show the extent of New Zealand First's influence in the new coalition," Mr English said.

"The Prime Minister is very unhappy it might be released because it will show the extent of New Zealand First's influence in the new coalition."

Mr English said the Prime Minister's reluctance to release the 33 page document also explains why New Zealand First has given away so much policy in his opinion.

"There's none of the anti-Maori policy you'd expect from the rhetoric of the election campaign.

"They've given away what it was on immigration they wanted to achieve.

"Are New Zealand First members and voters happy about the campaign to get Manus Island refugees here? I suspect not."

"So why did they give it all away? Well it must be because of the influence contained in this document."

Deputy National leader Paula Bennett earlier in question time also laboriously grilled Winston Peters over the details of who on his NZ First staff has seen the mystery 33 page coalition agreement document.

In particular she tired to extract from Mr Peters whether members of New Zealand First parliamentary staff who Mr Peters has admitted saw the 33 page document prior to forming government have now become Ministerial staff.

If so, Ms Bennett argued the 33 page document would fall under the Official Information Act, and would be required to be publicly released.

However, Mr Peters gave nothing away, only saying that the coalition document was worked on by a staff member to reduce it down in font resulting in its length shortening from 38 pages to 33.